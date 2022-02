© Getty Images/Fiona Goodall



Canada-inspired Freedom Convoy movement is gaining momentum, with trucker demonstrations kicking off in multiple countries.Canada-style Freedom Convoy protests against Covid-19 limitations and mandatory vaccination spilled into additional countries over the weekend as the movement gained traction globally.where trucker convoys from multiple EU member states are expected toon February 14,Dozens of trucks and other vehicles partaking inflooded the city on Saturday, withFootage from the scene shows activists waving Finland's flag and lighting flares, with truckers honking the horns of their vehicles.The movement has gained momentum down under as well, with"We are fighting for New Zealand's freedom," a leaflet posted on the Convoy 2022 NZ Facebook page reads. "We want to do this peacefully and show the world We Are United!"The convoys, estimated to have garnered about a thousand trucks and other vehicles, are expected to reach the city on Tuesday. The convoys set off towards Wellington over the weekend, with one starting out fromThe convoys have been greeted by supporters of the movement along their way at multiple locations across the country, footage circulating online shows.with more protesters reportedly arriving in the capital Canberra to camp outside the country's parliament. Arriving in Canberra last Monday, the convoy, dubbedgrew from hundreds of participants to at least 1,000 gathered outside Australia's parliament, according to local media estimates The movement's organizers have previously outlinedin their bid to force the Australian government to drop its ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.