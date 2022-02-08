© City of Tshwane



Gauteng Province

KwaZulu-Natal Province

At least 3 people are missing and dozens have evacuated their homes after severe flooding in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal Provinces in South Africa.Heavy rainfall overnight, 04 to 05 February 2022, caused flooding in several parts of Tshwane and Ekurhuleni municipalities in Gauteng Province, including Mamelodi, Centurion and Olifantsfontein.Tshwane's Disaster Management Centre was activated to coordinate rescue, evacuation, transportation, accommodation and relief efforts early on 05 February. The city government warned people to take necessary precautions when driving or walking near flood waters, and urged residents living next to rivers and streams to evacuate to a safer place. Emergency crews were deployed to carry out rescues and evacuations. Buses were brought in to transport evacuees. Some people took refuge on the roofs of buildings to avoid the flooding. As of 06 February there was no confirmed number of displacements.Meanwhile Disaster and Emergency Services in Ekurhuleni municipality report that teams are currently searching for three people who went missing after heavy rains in Midstream near Olifantsfontein. Two vehicles were swept off a bridge early 05 February. Four people were rescued from one of the vehicles. Emergency Services are still searching for three people from the second vehicle.KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Province Disaster Management said 138 people were left homeless after severe flooding in eMadlangeni and Greater Kokstad local municipalities on 04 February 2022. The provincial government is providing relief supplies to the victims. KZN Disaster Management said there has been no report of any loss of life as a result of these incidents.Parts of KZN saw severe flooding in late January this year.