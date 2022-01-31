For those who don't know, here's the gist: Darth Vader is dead. The Empire has fallen. The Rebels have won! Time to party! Cut to a montage of the Ewoks dancing around Darth Vader's funeral pyre and joyous festivities being held across the galaxy.
. . . But we viewers know that this isn't really the end of the story. The battle has been won, but the war between good and evil has not been decided forever. It would be far too naïve of us to believe that.
Indeed, it's hard not to be reminded of that Darth Vader funeral party when looking at the recent signs that the scamdemic narrative is falling apart:
- England is dropping its mask requirements and "health pass" mandates;
- Biden's big biz vaxx mandate has been shot down by the Supremes and withdrawn by OSHA;
- The largest convoy in history is taking place in protest of the Canadian mandates;
- A major Danish Newspaper is apologizing for its uncritical COVID coverage;
- etc., etc.
Well, hold on to your light saber, young paduwan. This battle is not over yet. You see, the would-be societal controllers have not given up the fight yet, and some of the rollback of the scamdemic restrictions that is happening right now could be part of a deception that is in fact furthering their agenda of control.
Different people have different names for this deception. Dave Cullen of Computing Forever calls it "Two Steps Forward and One Step Back." Over at Revelations Radio News, Tim and Andrew have attempted to warn their listeners about "The Strategic Rug Pull." Whatever you call it, the concept isn't difficult to grasp if you know how the Powers That Shouldn't Be operate.
In a nutshell, the danger is that if the "authorities" begin to relax the draconian controls that have been put in place in the name of the COVID-1984 scamdemic, the population might believe that they have won. That it's over. That they can stop worrying about the descent into tyranny. Meanwhile, the real work of hardwiring the infrastructure of the biosecurity state can continue on behind the scenes, unhindered by opposition from erstwhile freedom activists.
I went over a case study of this very phenomenon in the most recent edition of New World Next Week. As Americans will know by now, there is reason to celebrate: the Supreme Court has shot down the illegal and unconstitutional mandate requiring businesses with more than 100 employees to force their employees to get vaxxed (or to submit to weekly testing). And, in another seemingly positive follow-up, The US Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has withdrawn the "emergency temporary standard" (ETS) codifying that mandate.
Yay! Time for the Ewok dance party!
. . . Until you read the fine print, that is. You'd have to persist past the headline and the opening blather of the MSM coverage of the story to discover that this is not the end of the war. As I pointed out on New World Next Week, the OSHA press release on the ETS withdrawal explicitly concedes that although they are withdrawing the temporary standard, they are only doing so in order to prepare a permanent rule:
Although OSHA is withdrawing the vaccination and testing ETS as an enforceable emergency temporary standard, the agency is not withdrawing the ETS as a proposed rule. The agency is prioritizing its resources to focus on finalizing a permanent COVID-19 Healthcare Standard.What? They are finalizing a permanent "Healthcare Standard" for COVID-19? What does that mean? What does that entail?
Too bad for you if you want more info on that. You certainly won't find an answer to those questions in the press release itself.
If you do persist in digging through the OSHA website, you will find a statement from U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh on the Supreme Court ruling earlier this month. In the statement, Walsh confirms that he is "disappointed in the court's decision" and reaffirms that "OSHA stands by the Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard as the best way to protect the nation's workforce from a deadly MacGuffin that is infecting more than 750,000 Americans each day and has taken the lives of nearly a million Americans." (OK, I changed one word in that quotation. I'll let you follow the link to find out which one.) The statement ends with the threat that "OSHA will do everything in its existing authority to hold businesses accountable for protecting workers."
If you want the really ominous news, though, you'll have to leave the OSHA website entirely and head on over to The National Law Review, which informs its readers about the ETS withdrawal before adding some highly relevant information:
"In the same announcement, OSHA clarified that the text of the ETS will remain in place to solicit additional comments from the general public so that, according to OSHA, the agency can 'prioritiz[e] its resources to focus on finalizing a permanent COVID-19 Healthcare Standard.' If OSHA follows this path, the final rule will be published no later than May 5, 2022." [Emphasis mine.]
Yes, folks, the "withdrawal" of this ETS turns out to be a charade after all. The text will "remain in place" while they "solicit additional comments from the general public" so that they can finalize the rule and enact it in May.
Yay? Nay. Cancel the dance party.
This is the quintessential demonstration of the One Step Forward Two Steps Back Rug Pull.
Sadly, it doesn't take a great deal of imagination to see how this exact type of distraction operation can be used in any number of situations to lull the public into letting their guard down on a key agenda item.
For the hard of thinking, let me be clear what I am saying here: successes, however minor and fleeting, are still good things. They should be celebrated and encouraged . . . but not at the expense of our eternal vigilance against the forces of control.
The freedom convoy in Canada is a good thing. Can it be corrupted and co-opted? Of course. Can agents provocateurs go in and provoke acts of violence or destruction in the name of freedom lovers? Of course. Will the entire spectacle cement in the minds of some that our fundamental freedoms are the government's to give or to take away and that our only option is to ask them for our rights back? Of course.
But absolutely any movement or protest or idea in the world can be spun to portray freedom-lovers as violent, dangerous or silly people by those who control the mass media. The point is that we know people who are supporting the convoy for the right reasons. We know that there is a tidal shift in public opinion happening in Canada right now and the political puppets are working so hard to demonize it (or run away from it) precisely because it can represent a "storming of the Bastille" moment for a genuine freedom movement. And we can bypass the mass media control and directly influence the public's understanding of these events for ourselves.
Even the fact that OSHA is having to use a strategic withdrawal tactic demonstrates that they know they don't have the support of the public on this issue. They have to resort to subterfuge and underhanded tactics because if what they were doing were widely known the public would not stand for it.
So yes, these are steps in the right direction and we should encourage freedom fighters and activists in their efforts. . . .
. . . But let's hold off on that dance party for now. There's still a lot of work to be done.
It's only over after the last one of them got his neck stretched.