© ANDREW THEODORAKIS



Record snow dump blizzard with 3+ feet of snow paralyzing the East Coast, but Maine is effectively cut off from re-supply as Canadian truckers stop driving and roads are impassable with six feet in that state recorded. Already emptied store shelves, the most reliant state in the US on food imports couple this with supply chain breakdowns. THE MILITARY WILL NEED TO BE CALLED IN TO DELIVER FOOD IN MAINE USA.