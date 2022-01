© unknown

Many lockdown sceptics have recently been sharing statistics from the ONS showing thatThis compares to(also for England and Wales, as are the estimates below) where COVID-19 was mentioned as a cause of death somewhere on the death certificate.recorded as occurring within 28 days of a positive Covid test in the same period, response to a Freedom of Information request in JanuaryThe reason for the difference in these two figures is likely to relate to the definition used - the first figure (17,371) came from a dataset on pre-existing conditions that has been published throughout the pandemic (so didn't actually need an FOI request to provide the data) and the definition is stated in the dataset. The definition and source of the second figure (6,183) is not stated of the official ONS tally of Covid deaths of 148,536 - and some sceptics have inferred from this thator at least were likely to have happened around that time anyway, and thus that the pandemic death toll has been hugely overstated.Now, it's true that the pandemic death toll has been overstated. For example, in the most recent week, thewhich mention COVID-19 somewhere on the death certificate,Over the whole pandemic up to December 31st 2021, 141,057 of 156,924 or 90% of Covid deaths were registered with Covid as the underlying cause, leaving 10% as of a different underlying cause. That's the official estimate of the overstatement, with others putting it higher.However, to conclude from this that the other 70-80% of Covid deaths - the ones where Covid was recorded as the underlying cause alongside other contributory causes - were not really due to Covid or would have happened anyway is assuming too much.In most cases the answer is no, which is why it's been recorded as the underlying cause. Yes, a person may have several comorbidities, which are the reason Covid proved deadly for him; without those, he may well have survived Covid. However, crucially, without Covid he may well not have died at that point, as Covid was the underlying cause of his death.It's frequently noted thatOne drawback isi.e., deaths resulting from interventions and the public response, such as lack of access to healthcare. However, as excess deaths declined at the same time as reported infections in early 2021 despite the drawn-out lockdown (see chart above) it seems safe to conclude that a sizeable majority of excess deaths classified as due to Covid (underlying cause) were indeed caused by Covid and would not have happened at that point in its absence.This figure need to be put into perspective, asmeaning most of those who die were coming towards the end of their lives in any case. Indeed, once the aging of the population has been taken into account,while according to new data released by the ONS this month (see chart at top). So it's hardly worth upending lives, demolishing cherished liberties and causing widespread suffering and loss over - particularly as there's scant evidence restrictions, which can at best only delay infection, have saved lives.