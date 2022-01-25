maps
Very strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake at 11 km depth

Date & time: Jan 25, 2022 01:24:33 UTC - 10 hours ago
Local time at epicenter: Monday, Jan 24, 2022 11:24 pm (GMT -2)
Magnitude: 6
Depth: 11.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 55.388°S / 28.7949°W