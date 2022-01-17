© National Vaccine Information Center

14 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis (heart inflammation).

22 reports of blood clotting disorders.

62 reports of anaphylaxis among 12- to 17-year-olds where the reaction was life-threatening, required treatment or resulted in death — with 96% of cases attributed to Pfizer's vaccine.

589 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis with 578 cases attributed to Pfizer's vaccine.

149 reports of blood clotting disorders, with all cases attributed to Pfizer.

26-year-old man dies from myocarditis caused by Pfizer COVID vaccine

Supreme Court strikes down OSHA mandate, allows healthcare mandate to proceed

Pfizer CEO says 2 shots

offer 'very limited protection, if any'

against COVID

EU regulators, WHO call for end of boosters

"A vaccination strategy based on repeated booster doses of the original vaccine composition is unlikely to be appropriate or sustainable."

Djokovic's visa canceled second time over unvaccinated status

About the Author:

Megan Redshaw is a freelance reporter for The Defender. She has a background in political science, a law degree and extensive training in natural health.