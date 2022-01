© National Vaccine Information Center

14 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis (heart inflammation).

22 reports of blood clotting disorders.

62 reports of anaphylaxis among 12- to 17-year-olds where the reaction was life-threatening, required treatment or resulted in death — with 96% of cases attributed to Pfizer's vaccine.

589 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis with 578 cases attributed to Pfizer's vaccine.

149 reports of blood clotting disorders, with all cases attributed to Pfizer.

26-year-old man dies from myocarditis caused by Pfizer COVID vaccine

Supreme Court strikes down OSHA mandate, allows healthcare mandate to proceed

Pfizer CEO says 2 shots

offer 'very limited protection, if any'

against COVID

EU regulators, WHO call for end of boosters

"A vaccination strategy based on repeated booster doses of the original vaccine composition is unlikely to be appropriate or sustainable."

Djokovic's visa canceled second time over unvaccinated status

VAERS data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention included a total of 1,033,994 reports of adverse events from all age groups following COVID vaccines, including 21,745 deaths and 170,446 serious injuries between Dec. 14, 2020, and Jan. 7, 2022.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today released new data showing a total of 1,033,994 reports of adverse events VAERS is the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S.The data included a total of 21,745 reports of deaths — an increase of 363 over the previous week — and 170,446 reports of serious injuries Excluding " foreign reports " to VAERS, 723,042 adverse events Foreign reports are reports foreign subsidiaries send to U.S. vaccine manufacturers. Under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations, if a manufacturer is notified of a foreign case report that describes an event that is both serious and does not appear on the product's labeling, the manufacturer is required to submit the report to VAERS.Of the 9,936 U.S. deaths reported as of Jan. 7,In the U.S.,had been administered as of Jan. 7, including 303 million doses of Pfizer, 197 million doses of Moderna and 18 million doses of Johnson & Johnson (J&J).The most recent death involves a 7-year-old girl (VAERS I.D. 1975356 ) from Minnesota who died 11 days after receiving her first dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine when she was found unresponsive by her mother. An autopsy is pending.The most recent death involves a 15-year-old girl from Minnesota (VAERS I.D. 1974744 ), who died 177 days after receiving her second dose of Pfizer from a pulmonary embolus. An autopsy is pending.A 26-year-old South Dakota man died Nov. 12, 2021, of myocarditis, just four days after receiving a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine. Joseph Keating had no idea he was experiencing a rare and supposedly " mild" heart problem after the shot.His only warning signs were fatigue, muscle soreness and an increased heart rate, family members said.In an exclusive interview Jan. 11 with The Defender , Joseph's father, mother and sister said the CDC had not investigated Joseph's death, nor did the agency contact the pathologist who performed the autopsy or request the documents which confirmed Joseph's death was caused by the Pfizer vaccine.​​The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday issued two opinions on the Biden administration's COVID vaccine mandates on whether to stay or to grant temporary injunctions requested by plaintiffs in a number of lawsuits challenging the emergency mandates for millions of Americans.​​The court's conservative majority said the administration overstepped its authority by imposing the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) vaccine-or-test rule on U.S. businesses with at least 100 employees.The mandate is estimated to affect 10.3 million healthcare workers in the U.S., but allows for religious and medical exemptions.During an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla saidWhen a third, or booster dose, is administered the vaccine offers only "reasonable protection" against hospitalization and death from Omicron and "less protection against infection," Bourla said.European Union drug regulators on Tuesday warned frequent COVID boosters This comes a month after the regulators said it made sense to "administer COVID-19 vaccine boosters as early as three months after the initial two-shot regimen," amid concerns over the Omicron variant.The World Health Organization's Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition on Jan. 11 also warned The group said giving additional doses of already existing vaccines as new strains of the virus emerge is not the best way to fight a pandemic, as currently available COVID vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission and the current composition of COVID vaccines need to be updated.Australian authorities today revoked Novak Djokovic's visa due to his unvaccinated status, in the latest twist in the ongoing battle over whether the nine-time Australian Open champion will be allowed to defend his title.As The Defender reported , Australian Minister Alex Hawke used his ministerial discretion to cancel the No. 1 ranked Tennis player's visa citing "health or good order grounds," just three days before the Australian Open begins and four days after a federal judge ordered Djokovic be released from hotel detention when his visa was revoked the first time. Children's Health Defense asks anyone who has experienced an adverse reaction, to any vaccine, to file a report following these three steps