fireball
© Zsolt K
We received 27 reports about a fireball seen over Bayern, Jihočeský kraj, Jihomoravský kraj, Niederösterreich, Nitriansky kraj, Oppeln, Pardubice Region, Sachsen, Salzburg, Středočeský kraj, Thüringen, Upravna enota Maribor and Wien on Thursday, January 13th 2022 around 17:06 UT.

For this event, we received 2 videos and 11 photos.