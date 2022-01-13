Prince Andrew is to be stripped of his military titles, Buckingham Palace has announced.The decision comes in the wake of a decision by a US judge to allow a civil sexual abuse case involving the Duke of York to move to trial. Andrew denies all the allegations.Andrew faces a civil sexual assault trial in the US after a judge ruled on Wednesday the case could go ahead. Virginia Giuffre is suing the duke in the US for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.She claims she was trafficked by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with Andrew when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law. Andrew denies the allegations.