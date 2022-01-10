© AP Photo/Martin Meissner



Germany's ruling parties are hitting the brakes on plans for compulsory coronavirus vaccinations, saying it may take months for lawmakers to properly debate the contentious measure in parliament.Berlin daily Tagesspiegel on Sunday quoted Dirk Wiese, a deputy parliamentary caucus leader for the Social Democrats, as saying the Bundestag should aim to complete its deliberations on the vaccine mandate during the first quarter of 2022.Green party caucus leader Britta Hasselmann told the Funke media group that the first debate could take place in late January.In November, Chancellor Olaf Scholz had predicted "a general vaccine mandate that will take effect next year, in February or early March, and which everybody can get ready for now."The looming mandate has also been a rallying point for vocal anti-vaccine campaigners who have taken part in protests against Germany's pandemic restrictions. Some recent demonstrations have turned violent, with protesters attacking police officers after being ordered to disperse."What we will be able to do with compulsory vaccination, that's why I remain a clear advocate of a vaccine mandate, is avoid facing the same problem in the fall with a variant that might be much more dangerous," he said.Almost 72% of Germans are considered "fully vaccinated," while 42.3 % have received an additional booster shot.Germany's disease control agency reported 36,552 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and 77 deaths.