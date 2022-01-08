Snow will continue to fall on the eastern heights of more than 1,000 meters until tomorrow Saturday in the morning, according to a special weather bulletin issued today, Friday, by the National Meteorological Office.This bulletin concerns the states of Bejaia, Jijel, Setif, Mila, Constantine, Guelma, Souk Ahras, Oum El Bouaghi, Tebessa, Khenchela and BatnaThe validity of the special bulletin lasts until tomorrow, Saturday at nine o'clock in the morning.