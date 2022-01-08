© Reuters/Henry Nicholls



Assange committed empire's greatest sin. He exposed it as a criminal enterprise. He documented its lies, callous disregard for human life, rampant corruption and innumerable war crimes.

"There is no reason why this court should not accept the assurances as meaning what they say," the judges wrote. "There is no basis for assuming that the USA has not given the assurances in good faith." And, with these rhetorical feints, the judges signed Assange's death warrant.

It will set a legal precedent that will delight other totalitarian regimes and autocrats who, emboldened by the United States, will gleefully seize journalists and publishers, no matter where they are located, who publish inconvenient truths.

There is no legal basis to hold Assange in prison. There is no legal basis to try him, a foreign national, under the Espionage Act. The CIA spied on him while he was in the Ecuadorian Embassy through a Spanish company, UC Global, contracted to provide embassy security. This spying included recording the privileged conversations between Assange and his lawyers. This fact alone invalidates any future tria

Assange, at tremendous personal cost, warned us. He gave us the truth. Now the ruling class is crucifying him for this truth. And with his crucifixion, the dim lights of our democracy go dark.

Chris Hedges is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and host of RT's On Contact, a weekly interview series on US foreign policy, economic realities and civil liberties in American society. He's the author of 14 books, including several New York Times best-sellers.