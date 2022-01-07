© 7NEWS



Dangerous thunderstorms will continue to keep Victorians on edge on Friday night.Residents were put on high alert on Friday afternoon as heavy rain and damaging winds lashed greater Melbourne.An emergency warning was issued for Werribee and surrounding areas telling residents to stay indoors and brace for destructive winds, giant hailstones and heavy rainfall.In its latest update, the BOM said the thunderstorms moving towards Melbourne CBD were no longer likely to produce giant hail and destructive winds, but may still cause heavy rainfall, damaging winds and some large hail.Meanwhile, a shopping centre near Melbourne was forced to close after its roof collapsed in the afternoon drenching.The Sanctuary Lakes Shopping Centre in Point Cook was shut due to the roof collapse, while an assessment was carried out by SES crews.one concerned shopper captured the moment the roof collapsed, spilling out rainwater and sending shoppers into a frenzy.The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) is continuing to warn residents in Melbourne and surrounding areas to brace for severe thunderstorms on Friday night.A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for the Central and parts of the East Gippsland, South West, North Central, West and South Gippsland and Wimmera districts.Forecasters say the storms may lead to flash flooding, damaging winds and large (potentially giant) hailstones.The SES also warned people should avoid travel if possible, and stay away from trees, drains, floodwater and low lying areas.The Victorian State Emergency Service dealt with more than 100 calls for help on Thursday night after severe hail and flash floods hit the town of Portland."Over the past 24 hours there have been some wild storms come through various parts of the state," acting premier Jacinta Allan told reporters on Friday.The bureau says a humid, unstable air mass is lying over Victoria, while a low pressure trough moves slowly east across the state.