SOTT Earth Changes Summary - December 2021 - Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
Sott.net
Tue, 04 Jan 2022 02:24 UTC
Northern parts of California were hit by a record-breaking amount of snow, following a year of heat and drought that triggered water shortages and wildfires. Lake Tahoe saw 212 inches (5 meters) of snow, and the Sierra Nevada registered 202 inches of snow (5.2 meters) this month, making it the snowiest December ever since the tracking started (1970).
Extreme blizzards and record snow were also reported in northern parts of Spain and France. Arette La Pierre Saint-Martin registered 1.6 m (5 feet) of snow, a record for the month since records started in 1971, and 8 feet (2,445 m) at lac d'Ardiden, the highest since the records started in 1995.
In Asia, a powerful storm dumped 28 inches (70 cm) of snow in western Japan, disrupting travel and leaving hundreds without power. Obama city in Fukui, Japan's coastal region, received record snowfall for this time of the year.
Heavy snowfall also wreaked havoc in the eastern and western provinces of Turkey, blocking roads and disrupting travel, while in Istanbul, a monster windstorm blew away at least 33 roofs, knocked down traffic signs, uprooted 192 trees, and damaged 12 cars. At least 6 people died and 38 others were injured.
And talking about monster storms, "the most severe weather event in the history of British Columbia" continued, triggering widespread flooding in British Columbia this month, leaving a total of $450 million in damages.
Malaysia's worst floods in years, triggered by days of heavy rain, displaced an estimated 70,000 people in the southern and eastern parts of the country. A total of 210 areas in six states have been affected by the floods.
Weeks of intermittent heavy rain, and the collapse of two dams, triggered deadly floods in northeastern Brazil. At least 20 people died and more than 16,000 were left homeless in 11 separate municipalities.
Northern Spain was also hit by record flooding following heavy rain and snowfall. The Ebro River's water level swelled up to 27 feet (8.5 meters) in some areas, breaking a 6-year record. The regions of Navarra and Aragon were the most affected.
A deadly late-season tornado outbreak, the deadliest on record in December, produced catastrophic damage and numerous fatalities across portions of the Southern United States and Ohio Valley. Over 3 dozen tornadoes, including a massive one that tracked through 4 states, were reported. Less than a week later, a rare wind storm brought 'Dust Bowl' conditions and gusts of more than 100 mph (160 kph) to parts of the Great Plains and upper midwest. The powerful storm system triggered power outages in four US states, including in more than 100,000 homes and businesses in Colorado.
All this and more in our SOTT Earth Changes Summary for December 2021:
