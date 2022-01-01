© Oren Ziv/Activstills.org



Israeli occupation forces stood by as illegal Jewish settlers opened fire on Palestinian homes in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.According to a WAFA correspondent, the soldiers also detained a 13-year-old Palestinian boy from the neighborhood.Jewish settler groups claim the homes were built on land owned by Jews before 1948, claims which official Jordanian and UN documents refute.Extremist Israeli settlers' violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by the Israeli authorities. They often coordinate their raids and assaults against the Palestinian[s] with Israeli Occupation Forces, who provide them with cover and protection.