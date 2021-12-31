Earth Changes
World Snow Wrap, December 31 - Powder days in Japan, the US, Canada and Europe as 2021 goes out with bang
Mountain Watch
Fri, 31 Dec 2021 14:59 UTC
It's fair to say 2021 is going out in a big way in the Northern Hemisphere with consistent snowfalls seeing out the year in the US and Japan while there were light to moderate falls in the European Alps last weekend. In Canada there has also been some decent falls over the past week, but it has been super cold with daily maximum temps as low as -30c. Let's check it all out:
USA
It has been a massive week across the Western US, with resorts in the Sierras, Cascades and Rockies all receiving good snow falls with big snow totals. The biggest news is the massive totals in California over the past week, where the resorts in Tahoe have had the snowiest December ever with most resorts reporting monthly totals over five metres. The big totals are thanks to two significant storms and it is a big turnaround from the first week of December when the Tahoe resorts delayed openings due to lack of snow!
Mammoth also copped a heap of snow in the last week with 2.5metres in the past seven days, including another 20cms last night. The December total is around four metres, making it one of the snowiest Decembers on record.
At the peak of the storm winds were hitting 200km/hr across the peaks in the Sierras, which lead to lift and resort closures as patrol and mountain ops dealt with the avalanche danger and snow clearing. When conditions eased and the resorts opened, the conditions were all time. The forecast is for a mainly fine weekend ahead of another storm next week.
Other regions across the US have also received plenty of snow over the past week and while the totals were less than the Sierras there are still some impressive totals with Jackson Hole receiving 90cms in the past five days, 45-95cms across the Colorado resorts and 60-75cms in Utah. The forecast is looking good for the Rockies, especially in Utah and Wyoming where seven-day forecasted totals are in the 1-1.5 metre range. It will be a similar story in the Pacific Northwest where Mt Baker could see 1.5 metres from Sunday through to next Wednesday!
Canada
Another storm is due this weekend with heavy snowfalls at times, Whistler Blackcomb looking good for snow to the village and 88cms in the 7-day forecast. Snow is also forecast further inland, but totals will be more modest, Revelstoke expecting 20cms Sunday through to Tuesday while Lake Louise should see 15cms.
Japan
If you haven't seen the Niseko edit we posted today, check it out as the past 12 days has turned on some awesome powder with well over a metre of fresh snow in the past two weeks. It's hard to watch when Japan's borders are totally closed to foreigners, but it is a god reminder of why Niseko is such a special place.
Snowfalls have been widespread across Hokkaido, but the snow totals further south in Central Honshu are also very impressive, Hakuba and Myoko receiving 85-100cms in the past five days.
Europe
After some good season-starting snowfalls in early December the Alps saw a settled weather pattern last week before a snow-bearing system on the weekend. In Switzerland there were some good snowfalls on the weekend, Engleberg reporting 30cms last weekend while Verbier has had 40cms. In France there has been some snow over the past few days with decent totals reported with many resorts receiving 30cms in the past week, Val d'Isere reporting 50cms in 24 hours.