© Pexels

A Christmas song has been dropped by a New York public school for its "potential to be controversial or offensive".A New York primary school has removed the song 'Jingle Bells' from its curriculum because of its connection with the 19th century blackface performing tradition.Brighton's Council Rock Primary school principal Matthew Tappon, in an email to local news outlet The Rochester Beacon, explained that the Christmas favorite had been replaced with other songs that don't haveTappon and his colleagues clarified that their decision was prompted by a 2017 article by Boston University Professor Kyna Hamill.When approached by The Rochester Beacon, Hamill said that she was "shocked" with the school's decision to 'cancel' a song.Not only Hamill was unimpressed by the decision, which the school superintendent, Kevin McGowan, called a "thoughtful shift made by thoughtful staff members." Many users took to social media to express their surprise and discontent with the 'cancelation' of 'Jingle Bells.'"2021 wokeness would not be complete without New York's Brighton Council Rock Primary School cancelling kids singing of 'Jingle Bells.' Who the heck is on the lookout for this crap?" said one of the commenters on Twitter. Another is recommending Brighton's residents sing the song in front of the school at drop-off and pick-up times.