Interior Ministry authorities have notified their US counterparts last week that Israel will ease restrictions on the entry of American citizens of Palestinian descent at Ben Gurion Airport,a senior Israeli official confirmed to The Times of Israel.While no official entry ban exists for Palestinian Americans at Ben Gurion Airport, in practice many are denied and others endure long, invasive security examinations by the Shin Bet security service upon arrival. The policy has left Palestinian Americans with little option but to travel to Amman and try to enter the West Bank through the Israeli-controlled Allenby Crossing.US authorities have long raised the treatment of such travelers in negotiations with Israel over the latter's effort to be added to the VWP,It was not immediately clear what new mechanism would be put in place to allow US citizens of Palestinian descent to travel through Ben Gurion Airport with greater ease, and a spokesman for the Shin Bet declined to detail the agency's procedures on the matter.the senior Israeli official clarified.— who last month told The Times of Israel that Israel would be added to the VWP by the beginning of 2023 — updated US Ambassador to the US Tom Nides last week on the decision to ease the Ben Gurion restrictions, the official said, confirming an Army Radio report on the matter.Shaked said last month that a delegation from the US Homeland Security Department is scheduled to arrive in Israel next month for meetings with Israeli counterparts aimed at advancingCurrently, in the absence of being part of the VWP, US law requires Israelis to apply for a visa in advance of their travels to the US — a process that often takes months, as it requires scheduling an appointment at the US embassy for a background interview during which consular staff seek to ensure that incoming travelers are not looking to remain in the US indefinitely. If a candidate passes the interview process, they must submit their passport to the embassy, and it usually takes at least several weeks before it is returned with a visa inside.The timeline has been further drawn out as a result of the pandemic, with some Israelis reporting that the only appointments available at the embassy are for a year hence.But recent months have given Israelis reason for optimism. During a White House meeting with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in August,To enter the program,Then-Israeli ambassador to the US Gilad Erdan said in August that the current rate is roughly 4.5%.in order to adjudicate visa requests from citizens with rap sheets — something that will require Knesset legislation.