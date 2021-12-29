© Sputnik / Russia's Defense Ministry

Russia's new S-550 air defense system has successfully passed state trials and entered combat service, a source close to the Russian defense ministry has told TASS."The S-550 air defense system has successfully completed state trials. The first S-550 brigade has entered combat duty," he said.According to the source, the new system becomes a part of Russia's comprehensive missile and air defense, comprised by Pantsir systems (low-altitude), long-range S-350, S-400 and S-500 systems and S-550 (in space).Official sources have not yet confirmed this information to TASS.Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry's conference call on November 9 that at defense industry meetings in Sochi in November Russian President Vladimir Putin had put emphasis on the importance of delivering S-350, S-500 and S-550 air and missile defense systems to the Russian troops.