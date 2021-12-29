Earth Changes
Up to 4 feet of snowfall and sharp drop in temperatures in Nepal
The Khathmandu Post
Wed, 29 Dec 2021 18:56 UTC
A report from Phungling in Taplejung district of Province 1 stated that heavy snowfall since Sunday evening has led to a sharp drop in mercury in the mountainous region. Heavy snowfall was witnessed at Ghunsa and other areas in Phaktanglung Rural Municipality which is situated at an altitude of 3,400 metres.
Although moderate snowfall started occurring in Ghunsa area from the last week alone, last night saw heavy snowfall which has affected the normal life in the areas, said Pema Sherpa, a local.
He shared that people have not been able to go outdoors due to the snowfall and accumulation of thick snow outside. The children and the elderly people have been affected the most due to the freezing cold, he added.
Similarly, most parts of Humla district in Karnali province have received heavy snowfall, affecting life of the people, including in Simkot, the district headquarters. The district headquarters is blanketed by snow as it started snowing continuously since the morning today.
It is said two feet thick snow has accumulated, plunging the mercury to minus 12 degrees Celsius.
The northern belt of the district has received heavy snowfall while the southern belt is getting rainfall since the morning. Four feet snow has accumulated in Limi and Muchu settlements in Namkha rural municipality in the northern belt, said Chhapal Lama, a local of Muchu. The rivers and streams and water taps have frozen. The temperature in Muchu has dropped to minus 20 degrees Celsius.
Tribhuvan Highway obstructed due to snowfall
A report from Makawanpur said the traffic movement in the Tribhuvan Highway in Makawanpur district has been obstructed today due to snowfall since Tuesday night.
The snowfall occurred last night led to obstruction of traffic movement in the Highway since today morning at 7, said Area Police Office, Palung's Inspector Shreeram Timalsina.
The traffic movement was halted to prevent road accidents as the roads could be slippery due to snowfall, added inspector Timalsina. Simbhanjyang and Aghor in Makawanpur district are receiving snowfall currently.
The snow in the road would be cleared off once the weather starts improving, he said.
A report from Dadeldhura said snowfall has occurred in the highland areas in the hilly districts, including Dadeldhura, Doti and Baitadi, and in Darchula, Bajhanag and Bajura, the districts in the mountainous region, of the Sudurpaschim province since last night.
Vehicular movement on the Bhimdatta and Jayaprithvi highways has been obstructed due to the accumulation of snow at several sections of the highways. The Bhimdutta highway has been blocked by snow at Hagulte and Sahukharka area. Vehicles heading to various destinations have been stranded.