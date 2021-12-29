© Hemanta KC/RSS



The temperature in Muchu has dropped to minus 20 degrees Celsius.

Tribhuvan Highway obstructed due to snowfall

Snowfall that occurred in many places in the mountainous and high hilly region of the country since Sunday evening, has affected the normal life.Heavy snowfall was witnessed at Ghunsa and other areas in Phaktanglung Rural Municipality which is situated at an altitude of 3,400 metres.Although moderate snowfall started occurring in Ghunsa area from the last week alone, last night saw heavy snowfall which has affected the normal life in the areas, said Pema Sherpa, a local.Similarly, most parts of Humla district in Karnali province have received heavy snowfall, affecting life of the people, including in Simkot, the district headquarters. The district headquarters is blanketed by snow as it started snowing continuously since the morning today.The northern belt of the district has received heavy snowfall while the southern belt is getting rainfall since the morning.A report from Makawanpur said the traffic movement in the Tribhuvan Highway in Makawanpur district has been obstructed today due to snowfall since Tuesday night.The snowfall occurred last night led to obstruction of traffic movement in the Highway since today morning at 7, said Area Police Office, Palung's Inspector Shreeram Timalsina.The traffic movement was halted to prevent road accidents as the roads could be slippery due to snowfall, added inspector Timalsina. Simbhanjyang and Aghor in Makawanpur district are receiving snowfall currently.The snow in the road would be cleared off once the weather starts improving, he said.A report from Dadeldhura said snowfall has occurred in the highland areas in the hilly districts, including Dadeldhura, Doti and Baitadi, and in Darchula, Bajhanag and Bajura, the districts in the mountainous region, of the Sudurpaschim province since last night.