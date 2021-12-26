Arizona SnowbowL
Arizona Snowbowl saw lots of snowfall on Christmas 2021.

By afternoon on Christmas Day, nearly a foot of snow fell within the last 24 hours. In the last 48 hours, nearly two feet of snow fell.

More than half of the resort's trails have opened for the season, and the remaining lifts that haven't opened, are expected to be reopened on Dec. 25.

"We now have 63% of our trails open and 100% of our lifts are expected to open today," said officials with the resort.