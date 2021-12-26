Earth Changes
Arizona Snowbowl sees 22 inches of snow in 2 days
Fox10phoenix.com
Sat, 25 Dec 2021 14:45 UTC
By afternoon on Christmas Day, nearly a foot of snow fell within the last 24 hours. In the last 48 hours, nearly two feet of snow fell.
More than half of the resort's trails have opened for the season, and the remaining lifts that haven't opened, are expected to be reopened on Dec. 25.
"We now have 63% of our trails open and 100% of our lifts are expected to open today," said officials with the resort.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Surge in COVID cases cancels Christmas services in US churches large and small
- Judge tosses out challenge to Las Vegas school masking mandate
- Bet on it: Israeli army rule allowing shooting of stone-throwers will be applied to Palestinians, not Jews
- Tributes pour in as South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90
- Morocco 'faces bankruptcy' as it extends lockdown & border closures over baseless omicron hysteria
- Heavy snow falls across wide areas facing Sea of Japan - up to 32 inches in 24 hours
- Arizona Snowbowl sees 22 inches of snow in 2 days
- Colorado backcountry skier is killed after being buried by Christmas Eve avalanche
- Surfer killed in shark attack at California beach, officials say
- Parents outraged after brazen teacher calls them 'bigots' in Dr. Seuss-style poem
- Biden says 'I agree' when dad drops 'Let's Go, Brandon' on NORAD Santa call
- Canada secretly tracked 86% of country's phones during lockdown, will continue to do so 'for the next 5 years'
- China punishes dozens of Xi'an officials, city on lockdown after recording just 250 Covid cases in recent weeks
- US senators push for Germany to cancel recently completed Nord Stream II gas pipeline amid EU energy crisis
- Berlin wants EU to be 'Fourth German Reich', says Poland's populist leader
- Taliban bans music playing in cars, woman must wear hijab if presenting TV news but can't be in TV dramas
- Putin says insulting Prophet Muhammad 'violation of freedom of religion, must treat each others interests with respect'
- COVID-Omicron is killing Christmas - And beyond. Financial Crash, Inflation, Digitization
- WaPo claims UAE put Israeli-made spyware Pegasus on Khashoggi's wife's phone
- North Carolina police chief placed on leave after helping officers skirt COVID-19 regulations
- Tributes pour in as South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90
- Morocco 'faces bankruptcy' as it extends lockdown & border closures over baseless omicron hysteria
- Biden says 'I agree' when dad drops 'Let's Go, Brandon' on NORAD Santa call
- Canada secretly tracked 86% of country's phones during lockdown, will continue to do so 'for the next 5 years'
- US senators push for Germany to cancel recently completed Nord Stream II gas pipeline amid EU energy crisis
- Berlin wants EU to be 'Fourth German Reich', says Poland's populist leader
- Taliban bans music playing in cars, woman must wear hijab if presenting TV news but can't be in TV dramas
- Putin says insulting Prophet Muhammad 'violation of freedom of religion, must treat each others interests with respect'
- COVID-Omicron is killing Christmas - And beyond. Financial Crash, Inflation, Digitization
- WaPo claims UAE put Israeli-made spyware Pegasus on Khashoggi's wife's phone
- The Gates obsession with abortion, contraception and population control
- Israel freaks out as Gabriel Boric's election signals new direction for Chile
- Bruce: 'Chaos and confusion' at the White House has staffers considering jumping ship
- CNN's chief correspondent questions Biden's coherence
- Taliban have halted all evacuee flights out of Afghanistan for the past two weeks
- Liberals delay new regulations that would lower price of medicines in Canada for the FOURTH time since 2019
- Ukrainian 'Nazis' have taken control of Zelensky - Putin
- Pepe Escobar: Exit Nord Stream 2, enter Power of Siberia 2
- Putin's commentary on transgender rights
- Omicron has cracked open the Overton window - welcome to the new paradigm shift
- Surge in COVID cases cancels Christmas services in US churches large and small
- Judge tosses out challenge to Las Vegas school masking mandate
- Bet on it: Israeli army rule allowing shooting of stone-throwers will be applied to Palestinians, not Jews
- Parents outraged after brazen teacher calls them 'bigots' in Dr. Seuss-style poem
- China punishes dozens of Xi'an officials, city on lockdown after recording just 250 Covid cases in recent weeks
- North Carolina police chief placed on leave after helping officers skirt COVID-19 regulations
- Best of the Web: Two-thirds of new UK Covid hospital patients only tested positive AFTER being admitted, evidence still accumulating that Omicron is mild
- Health Minister complains of hate mail over allowing grocery stores to allow vaccine passports
- Christmas travelers stranded as omicron forces cancellation of thousands of flights
- Judge rules against New York Times: Must surrender Project Veritas memos, destroy copies
- 'Infection parties': Switzerland threatens 5 years in jail for people 'intentionally' contracting Covid in order to obtain vaccine passport
- New York: Vaccination card forgers face one year in jail
- EU country set to outlaw smoking on beaches
- Rights group claims Amazon denied sick leave to workers who later died
- More Marines discharged over vaccine refusal, total stands at 169 so far
- Runner urges women to speak out after 'losing FIVE times to transgender athletes'
- Epstein flight logs, showing detailed passenger lists have been entered into evidence at Maxwell trial
- Major blaze following explosion "inside" ExxonMobil plant in Texas, America's second largest refinery
- "Mafiosi!": 40 healthcare workers interrupt medical assembly in protest against expansion of vaccine mandates in Italy
- Trans people should be able to self-declare their legal gender, MPs recommend
- Elamite clay tablet unearthed in mysterious Iranian 'Burnt City'
- Five ice-age mammoths with evidence of butchery unearthed in England, roamed the country 220,000 years ago
- Is the Eye of the Sahara 'the Lost City of Atlantis'?
- New genetic study of Late Bronze Age Britain reveals insights on ancestry, kinship, language, milk
- Fossil remains reveals giant millipedes as long as cars roamed northern England
- Meet Ghislaine: Daddy's Girl
- Amazon partnered with China propaganda arm to win Beijing's favor, document shows
- Bricks with bull and dragon motifs discovered in Iran
- 'What the hell was that?' Netanyahu annexation announcement caught Trump off guard
- Unknown group of humans settled the Faroe Islands before the Vikings
- Neanderthals changed ecosystems 125,000 years ago
- Early medieval ink pen testifies to the rise of secular literacy in Ireland
- 1600-year-old lyre discovered in Kazakhstan matches Sutton Hoo instrument found at the famous early medieval ship burial in England
- Younger Dryas Impacts gain MORE global attention
- Earliest adorned female infant burial in Europe significant in understanding evolution of personhood
- Secret 'CIA-funded' group linked to UK ministers
- 2700-year old Assyrian-style leather armor discovered in China
- From dodgy dossiers to the sacking of Whitlam: The British Empire stands exposed
- Prehistoric Scotland was culturally divergent before the Romans arrived
- Study pinpoints timing of Chicxulub asteroid impact
- Engineering models do a better job of explaining Nature
- FAA issues expanded safety warning about 5G rollout over 'numerous' safety concerns
- Magnetic field generated by a tsunami can be detected minutes before changes in sea level
- Exquisitely preserved embryo found inside fossilized dinosaur egg
- Air bubbles in Antarctic ice point to cause of oxygen decline
- Another outburst from Comet Leonard as it approaches the sun, 'with a noticeable jet of material emerging from core'
- Brain cells in petri dish learn to play Pong in 5 mins, beating AI in comparison, study shows
- New meteorological phenomenon dubbed "atmospheric lakes" identified by researchers
- Hundreds of well preserved dinosaur footprints discovered in clay mine in Poland
- Luskin: The dead talk back to Darwin
- Astronomers observe stars moving around Milky Way's supermassive black hole
- ExoMars discovers hidden water in Mars' Grand Canyon
- California's new lab-grown meat facility is the most advanced in the world
- Little Ice Age triggered by unusually warm period, unprecedented cold struck within 20 years
- 'Humanity has touched the sun' in a pioneering achievement for space exploration
- Nature creates plastic-eating bugs to save itself from pollution - study
- Astronomers spot double-helix structure in Messier 87 galaxy
- New supernova remnant detected by astronomers
- Vaccine to eliminate cells behind aging developed by Japanese scientist
- The miraculous spider web
- Heavy snow falls across wide areas facing Sea of Japan - up to 32 inches in 24 hours
- Arizona Snowbowl sees 22 inches of snow in 2 days
- Colorado backcountry skier is killed after being buried by Christmas Eve avalanche
- Surfer killed in shark attack at California beach, officials say
- Waterspout filmed off the coast of Probolinggo City, Indonesia
- Tongans warned of acid rain after volcanic eruption
- Impressive footage of waterspout in Croatia
- Boy dies after dog savagely attacked him in Queensland, Australia
- City of Prince George in British Columbia records record-breaking 35cm of snow in 24 hours
- Freak storm turns roads into rivers in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa
- Floods in Malaysia displace more than 71,000 after a month's worth of rain fell in a day - at least 37 killed (UPDATES)
- Man dies in dog attack at kennels in Auchterhouse, Scotland
- 6.0 magnitude earthquake reported off coast of Mexico
- Two Russian servicemen killed by avalanche in South Ossetia
- Avalanche kills two 17-year-olds skiing and snowboarding on Idaho mountain, officials say
- Record snowfall in the Alps for the time of year - up to 33 inches of snow
- Snow is seen GLOWING in Russia after tiny bioluminescent animals wash ashore from the White Sea: This is the first time in 80 years that faint blue lights are spotted in the Arctic
- Ozone hole of 2021 finally closing, 3rd longest-lasting & 11th largest on record
- Indian Meteorological Department issues red alert as severe cold wave conditions prevail in northern states of India
- Rare mud volcano erupts in New Zealand, throws large rocks 50 metres away
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and other states on December 23
- Meteor fireball over South Carolina and other states on December 23
- Meteor fireball over Austria, Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia on December 17
- Meteor fireball over Germany, Austria and Slovenia on December 21
- Meteor fireball over Brunei on December 16
- Meteor fireball over the north of Spain (Dec. 15)
- Spectacular meteor fireball over the Mediterranean sea (Dec 14)
- Meteor fireball over Oregon and Washington on December 14
- Bight meteor fireball over Yunnan, China on December 10
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and other states on December 14
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and other states on December 14
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on December 15
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on December 15
- Meteor fireball over England on December 14
- Meteor fireball over Guangdong Province, China on December 8
- Meteor fireball over Shanghai, China on December 10
- Bright meteor fireball over Heilongjiang, China on December 8
- Meteor fireball over southern France on December 13
- Meteor fireball streaks over Vancouver Island on December 12
- Meteor fireball over Idaho and California on December 10
- Omicron is 80% less likely to hospitalize than prior covid-19 strains, study finds
- FDA releases more data on "adverse reactions" to Pfizer vaccine
- Best of the Web: Unintended consequences of mRNA shots: Miscarriages, heart attacks, myopericarditis, thrombocytopenia, shingles, Bell's palsy
- Covid vaccines could cause menstrual changes - study
- 'Super Immunity': Pandemic collapses into self-parody
- WHO says vaccine booster programs will PROLONG Covid crisis: 'No country can boost its way out of the pandemic'
- Stillbirths & deaths of newborns have hit "critical levels" and cases of ovarian cancer are at an all time high - Are the Covid-19 vaccines to blame?
- England's chief medical officer admits developing natural immunity to Covid is better than 'vaccine-induced immunity'
- COVID vaccines are a myth
- Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine protection wanes after three months, study suggests
- Report links ballooning fatalities to "specific batches" of the Covid-19 vaccine
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Omicron: The Deadliest Decepticon the Autobots Have Ever Faced
- Daily Sceptic: Vaccine safety update 21
- Scientists 'surprised' by properties of Omicron variant, says NERVTAG expert
- What the VAERS data tell us about COVID jab safety: Interview with Jessica Rose, Phd
- Vaccine effectiveness drops below zero in 18-29 year-olds for first time - but boosters appear to be helping - for now
- Vaccines are very good... for the drug companies
- Best of the Web: Alarming safety, ethical, and efficacy concerns surround WHO authorization of first malaria vaccine RTS,S
- Leading cause of death among 18-45yo Americans revealed, and it is not Covid-19. SPOILER ALERT: It's fentanyl
- Best of the Web: UK professor: 'A climate of dread around Covid is deliberately being manufactured by scientists and my fellow medics'
- Don't let cancel culture grinches strip your joy from Christmas
- The machine model of biology, denial of the mystery, biological reductionism and the scientist who tried to warn us: Interview with Richard Strohman
- 'Porn is a disgrace': Superstar singer Billie Eilish says watching it has 'destroyed' her brain
- Young people turn to collectivism because of these psychological disparities
- Best of the Web: The Psychorium: A needed new analytical tool in the study of pathocracy
- The ambiguity of the evidence - Stephen Meyer's 'The God Hypothesis'
- How to de-program Greta Thunberg
- Brain surgery without a scalpel
- Panpsychism is starting to push out naturalism as a scientific world view
- Majority of adults in US believe in afterlife, Republicans much more than Democrats, poll shows
- Five reasons why Dostoevsky is SO great
- Psychopaths and the managerial class: How homology in modus operandi risks pathocratic capture
- The brain uses bodily signals to regulate fear
- Best of the Web: Pre-emptive compliance versus "It will only happen when it has happened"
- The Temptations of Tyranny
- Consciousness: Is it in the Cerebral Cortex — or the Brain Stem?
- Bilingualism comes naturally to our brains
- MindMatters: The Molecule of More: The Strange Psychology of Dopamine
- Empathy is the most important leadership skill according to research
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Fourth Way, and Solioonensius in the New Normal - with Alan Francis
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- White House decorated with touching 2021 Christmas message: 'YOU WILL DIE'
- New York restaurant adds voting booth so they can allow people in without ID
- Presidential address lasts hours as Biden keeps trying to say 'Omicron' correctly
- Hillary Clinton reportedly considering losing again
- Bezos orders workers to dig through tornado rubble to keep filling orders
- Rudolph changes name to Rolanda, dominates Female Reindeer Games
- Hillary Clinton set to teach MasterClass on losing elections
- Camels enhanced with Botox barred from Saudi beauty contest
- To save time, Ghislaine just told to list the Hollywood celebs and politicians who didn't visit Epstein Island
- Updated death certificates require choosing between COVID, climate change, or systemic racism as cause of death
- 'Pfizer+' Monthly Booster Subscription Program Announced
- Fauci declares himself to be Pope of Science
- Liberal upset by Ahmaud Arbery verdict as there's nothing to be angry about
- Hard-working plumber looks forward to paying for his neighbor's gender studies degree
- QAnon Shaman wishing he had just burned down a car dealership in Kenosha instead
- Kyle Rittenhouse asked to step outside and defend the courthouse while verdict is being read
- U.S. military switches to swords and bows to meet carbon neutral goals
- AOC: There's too much division in our country, addition and subtraction are hard enough!
- Liberals accuse Rittenhouse of trying to avoid punishment through legal loophole known as 'trial'
- Terry McAuliffe baffled that telling parents the State owns their children wasn't a winning strategy
Quote of the Day
The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new lands but seeing with new eyes.
- Marcel Proust
Recent Comments
Of course, she was nominated by Obysmal. SOTT, What does this comment mean? My guess is some typo but I can't figure it out. Thanks. These people...
"These people are morons." Yes, they are.
Our tech has far more effectively censored us than anything China is doing with this. For that we can look at our insane PC, woke, cancel culture,...
I will not be travelling anytime in the foreseeable future, but if there was only one trip abroad for the rest of my life it would be Morocco. I...
MUST WATCH DAVID MARTIN: THIS MAN IS A GENIUS [Link]