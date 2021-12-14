A man from Montana who was found dead on Sunday was killed by a pack of dogs, according to his family.Duke Little Whirlwind, 58, was found just before noon on Sunday on a dirt road near his home in the Northern Cheyenne Reservation of Lame Deer in Rosebud County.His niece, Avalee Little Whirlwind, told KRTV that her uncle had ventured out at 11 a.m. that morning to fetch a bicycle that he had repaired. He never returned home and his body was discovered soon after by a neighbor.Authorities arriving on the scene had Duke's body transported by the Rosebud County coroner to Forsyth late Sunday evening.His remains have since been transferred to the state crime lab in Billings where an autopsy will be conducted.No official cause of death has been released.