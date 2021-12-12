A day after her sister's wedding, Pinki Singh (15), a class VIII student, swept the house clean and carried the trash to dump in a thicket not far from her house. But she did not make it there - a pack of stray dogs surrounded and mauled her.By the time, villagers heard her screams and reached the spot, it was too late. The pack disappeared leaving the bleeding girl. She was taken to a private hospital where she succumbed to injuries.The attack took place on Friday at Husainpur village under Saidnangali police station area of Amroha.When contacted, Dr Narender Singh, additional chief veterinary officer, said, "We have not received any information about the death. In case it is true, we will take measures to catch the dogs."According to villagers, this is not the first time an incident of stray dogs' attack. Six months ago, a pack had mauled a farmer's son at Deeppur village.Rajesh Kumar of Deeppur village said, "Stray dogs have attacked several children in the past. But our pleas to the authorities to catch and take the strays away have fallen on deaf ears."Not expecting any help from the authorities, this time, villagers have decided to deal with the stray dog menace on their own. A decision was taken that children will not be allowed to go out of their homes without the supervision of an elder person.