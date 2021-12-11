From our colleague Don Wolt - his December 9th update:
UK infection rates among fully vaxxed remain HIGHER vs the unvaxxed in most adult cohorts. Both vaxxed and unvaxxed of all ages continue to get infected and spread - and in many age groups, the vaxxed much more so - rendering vaxx passports and mandates pointless.
Note:
- The chart shows infection RATES, not absolute numbers.
- The rates are among the distinct populations, Vaxxed and Unvaxxed, for each age cohort.
- The bars represent data from successive weekly UKHSA/PHE reports, with the most recent week on the right of each age cluster.
Senior vaxxed cohorts continue to see falling infection rates over the past 4-5 weeks' reports, possibly because majorities of these cohorts have recently received boosters. If VE vs infection is brief (2.5 months or so?), this decline may soon reverse. Time may tell.
You can see the possible booster effect in the decline in infection rates, since their Wk 41-42 peaks, in the 60-69, 70-79 & 80+ age cohorts. Each is now above 59% boosted and these cohorts are the only ones showing recent declines.
Reminder: Pfizer booster data shows vaccine efficacy against infection is likely fleeting, lasting about 2.5 months.
The same UK HSA report continues to show apparent VE in reducing hospitalization and death risk. However, the mortality risk following a CoV2+ test for anyone <50 remains extremely low & the risk to those <30 is effectively zero. Again, vaxx mandates are unwarranted.
Note that, while infection rates in the youngest group (<18) have been highest & rising sharply, this isn't reflected in a corresponding rise in fatality rates. Reported Deaths/100K among children remain flat at 0. Note also the low CFRs: only 0.16% in the unvaxxed 80+ cohort.
For those questioning the use of NIMS population figures in the denominator versus those from ONS, UK HSA again defends its use of NIMS data in this report on page 29 & in blogs linked to from this page.