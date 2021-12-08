Earth Changes
Ireland and UK pounded by 'double bomb cyclone' Barra, widespread high winds, flooding
Tue, 07 Dec 2021 18:17 UTC
In the case of Storm Barra the fall between midday on Monday and midday on Tuesday went from around 1010mb to 957mb (53mb), more than twice the threshold to meet the criteria for explosive cyclogenesis (24mb drop in 24 hours). A DOUBLE BOMBOGENESIS!
The approaching storm has resulted in the highest level of wind warning, red, for the counties of Cork, Kerry and Clare with gusts expected in excess of 130km/h. The warning for Cork and Kerry will be in effect from 6am to 9pm on Tuesday. The alert in Co Clare will be valid from 4pm on Tuesday until 1am on Wednesday.
"This is a very rapid deepening of that system," explained Met Éireann forecaster Aoife Kealy.
"The low pressure weather system gets caught up in the jet stream, the movement of air high up in the atmosphere. That suction of air reduces the weight and causes the atmospheric pressure to fall at sea level.
"When the pressure falls at sea level like that, the system starts to suck in all the air around it which makes the air spin faster. It's like an ice skater who, when they draw their arms in, spins faster and faster."
That is why really strong winds can be found around a system which has deepened rapidly.
Meanwhile, historic cold spell in Scandinavia:
Up to 59,000 homes and businesses in Ireland have been left without power as Storm Barra made landfall, with winds predicted to reach 80mph as it crosses east throughout the day. It is understood this number has increased from 25,000 to 59,000 within an hour.
Heavy rain and sleet was expected on Tuesday as Barra continued its path from the Atlantic. Snow was already falling in the north-west of the country.
The national weather service, Met Éireann, said the storm, which was likely to reach the UK within hours, could pose a danger to life over the next two days.
The UK was also braced for 80mph winds and heavy showers when Barra makes landfall, less than two weeks after Storm Arwen caused significant damage to parts of the country.
Power cuts were reported in Cork, Kerry, Dublin and Limerick and people in three counties on the west coast advised to remain indoors.
Flooding in Cork and Kerry rendered several roads unpassable because of water or fallen trees.
The storm coincided with high tide in Cork city, with flood waters flowing across South Mall from riverside quays in Morrison's Island.
A rare red weather alert was in place counties Cork, Kerry and Clare, and orange wind warnings were issued for Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo, Wexford, Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath.
Also big waves are at the rendez-vous! Imagine now the giant waves off the coast (up to 14 meters in forecast!)
Maybe something like that?
Schools in 12 counties subject to red and orange warnings were advised to close, while Aer Lingus cancelled all flights in and out of Cork with some services disrupted in Dublin.
In the UK, the Environment Agency issued three flood warnings for England's south coast, as well as 35 flood alerts.
Yellow snow warnings were in place in northern England and Scotland, with blizzards and snowfall of up to 20cm causing treacherous conditions on roads at higher altitudes, the Met Office said.
The Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said Storm Barra's gusts and impact would be "a notch down" compared with Arwen, which led to widespread power cuts on 26 November, some of which had not yet been restored.Heavy rain was forecast in Northern Ireland and the south-west of the UK with drifting snow and blizzards turning heavy across northern hills.
On Monday, while about 1,600 households in the north-east of the UK were still without electricity almost two weeks after Storm Arwen struck, Boris Johnson said he had spoken to the chief executive of Northern Powergrid and had been "assured [customers] would be reconnected tomorrow at the latest".
That evening the electricity supplier said it had reduced the number of homes and businesses affected to 700.
Ice was forecast overnight in parts of the UK before Barra's arrival and the Met Office issued a yellow warning for potentially hazardous driving conditions in western Scotland and north-west England. [Irish Times, The Guardian, BBC]