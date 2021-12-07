Meanwhile all is apparently at rest in Hobbiton. The folks have lived so peacefully and affluently over the last few decades that they are entirely unaware and without understanding of the shadow that has been steadily creeping over Middle Earth for many years, particularly these last two years, which threatens their very existence. As Captain Faramir says later in the book:
"I do not know what is happening. The reason of my waking mind tells me that great evil has befallen and we stand at the end of days."The Frodos and Sams of the Shire have come to understand that they are in a battle of epic proportions, and they know that this evil must be confronted and defeated or everything they ever held dear is gone — for them, for their children, and for their children's children. Yet the vast majority are still asleep, believing with sweet naïvete that the comfort and ease they've known throughout their lives will never be taken away, because bad stuff just doesn't happen to the Shire. Thus they ensure that they are ripe for the darkness to engulf them — unless someone else takes it on and defeats it — or for Sharkey's (Saruman) men to rock up and turn their little paradise into a hideous tyranny.
The last two years was nothing to do with Governments of the world trying to protect people from an especially lethal virus. By their own admission 99.9% of those who get it survive it, and that's without taking into account the many early treatments that are available, but which have been ruthlessly suppressed. Furthermore, that it is not about health is obvious from the fact that they never once told their populations about the sorts of things they could do to boost their immune systems, such as taking Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Quercetin, Zinc, and getting plenty of fresh air and sunshine. No, all they talked about incessantly was cases, hospitalisations, and deaths, pushing relentless fear on people while ordering them to stay inside, avoid other healthy people, cover their breathing tubes, and more recently get an endless supply of experimental cytotoxin-inducing mRNA clot-shots. Basically the worst rules and advice they could have given if it were about health and immunity, and all a dead giveaway that it was NOT about these things.
Rather, the virus with the 99.9% Survivability Rate is like a conjuring trick, designed to make you look over here, whilst the conjurers are busy with the real action over there. And over there, what they are doing is transitioning the world to a new socioeconomic order — including a Digital Currency, Digital ID, Social Credit System, the decimation of Small and Medium Enterprises, and the Marxoid goal of the abolition of private property — "You'll own nothing and be happy". Even more audacious and outrageous, they are attempting to transition to a New Humanity — with their Transhumanism, their Internet of Bodies, and their purported fusion of biological, physical and digital selves, no doubt along with the population control these Malthusians have been banging on about for decades. Of course any "success" these monsters have can only be short-lived because Jesus is building the real New Humanity and the real New Creation (2 Corinthians 5:17; Revelation 21:1); because he, not they, is King of Kings and Lord of Lords (Revelation 19:6); and because the Father is even now laughing with derision at their pathetic plans (Psalm 2:4). But they're giving it a go anyway, and there is a grim pathway before us for the foreseeable future.
It's astonishing that so many people still don't get it, especially as those doing it are quite open about their plans (for example, most of what I've mentioned above can be found on the website of the hugely powerful World Economic Forum (WEF)). For sure, more people have awakened from the conjuror's trick, the hypnotist's voice in recent weeks as the actions of Governments around the world have become ever more obviously and blatantly sinister. Maybe some were woken up by the sight of Ursula von der Leyden, European Commission President and Member of the Board of Trustees of the WEF, talking about making the experimental cytotoxin-inducing mRNA or DNA technology injections compulsory for 450 million people. Maybe it was things like the purchasing of enough experimental cytotoxin-inducing mRNA or DNA technology injections in Britain to take us well into 2023, which I understand upset members of the Flat Curve Society, as they were still convinced we'd get the thing flattened in 3 weeks — give or take a year or so. Or maybe it was the announcement of "boosters" (aka more experimental cytotoxin-inducing mRNA technology injections) every three months. Why might that be? One clue is buried within a recent UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) report, which stated:
"N antibody levels appear to be lower in individuals who acquire infection following 2 doses."Which in layman's terms I understand basically means that immune systems are being compromised.
Failure to grasp what is really being done to us is why so many people are permanently confused about the response they see from Governments. On a daily basis I see people perplexed about, say, the reintroduction of masks in shops but not in restaurants. Doesn't make sense, they say. Or the introduction of restrictions for the unvaxxed when the so-called vaccines prevent neither infection nor spread, and both vaxxed and unvaxxed have the same viral load. Doesn't make sense, they say. Or the plea to take boosters because of a new variant, followed by an admission that they have no idea if the boosters will protect against that new variant. Doesn't make sense, they say.
Well of course it doesn't make sense if you think the purpose of these things is to bring about an end to the crisis. But they're not trying to bring about the end of the crisis. On the contrary, they're trying to keep it going. Why? Because the apparent health crisis is the perfect cover for the real agenda mentioned above, and that agenda is far from complete.
Surely this is obvious by now! Think of it like this: if the last 2 years were about a public health response to a virus, well it's not going very well, is it? But if it were about using a virus as cover for an agenda to wreck the existing socioeconomic order and replace it with a Digital ID, Social Credit System, Tranhumanist Tyranny, well that would seem to be right on track. Seriously, we could have protected the vulnerable with early treatments, while the rest of us went about our normal business, and nobody would ever have even known there was a "pandemic". But instead we find ourselves sitting in the midst of a civilisational meltdown. And please don't tell me this is hyperbole. It absolutely is not, as the camps in Australia, the creation of the new Untermenschen in Germany of all places, the millions being forced to take a dangerous and wholly useless medical product or lose their job, and the announcements of coming mandatory injections in places like Austria, Greece and possibly the whole of the EU all testify.
It's way past the time for those Hobbits who have been labouring naively under their personal peace and affluence delusion to get a grip of reality, pull their heads out the sand, and start opposing this wickedness. You won't stop it by pretending it doesn't exist. You won't stop it by hoping it will go away. You won't stop it by sneering at those who've warned you for months what this is about and where it is heading. On the contrary, every day you fail to oppose it, it will grow and grow until one day you will wake up and wonder what happened to the world you knew.
At the risk of offending Tolkien purists, allow me to quote Meriadoc from the film version:
"The fires of Isengard will spread, and the forests of Tuckborough and Buckland will burn. And all that was once great and good in this world will be gone. There won't be a Shire, Pippin."Indeed. But let me end on a hopeful note — and hopefully placate the Tolkien purists — by quoting in full the words of Captain Faramir mentioned above:
"I do not know what is happening. The reason of my waking mind tells me that great evil has befallen and we stand at the end of days. But my heart says nay; and all my limbs are light, and a hope and joy are come to me that no reason can deny!"Indeed, there is hope. These fools and charlatans will be routed and Christ's ultimate triumph over darkness is guaranteed. But for pity's sake, stop pretending there's nothing sinister going on and resolve to get on the right side, opposing it with all your heart and soul.