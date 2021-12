© demilked



"I do not know what is happening. The reason of my waking mind tells me that great evil has befallen and we stand at the end of days."

"The fires of Isengard will spread, and the forests of Tuckborough and Buckland will burn. And all that was once great and good in this world will be gone. There won't be a Shire, Pippin."

Without any shadow of doubt,Just last week, following the example of other Governments, Frau Merkel announced the segregation of 12 million Untermenshcen, describing it as an "act of national solidarity" . Remarkable for many reasons, not least of which the language being eerily reminiscent of the Tag der Nationalen Solidarität (Day of National Solidarity), which was instituted by Frau Merkel's most infamous predecessor back in 1934. Meanwhile in Australia, along with the internment camps they have built there, the authorities in the Northern Territories are now subjecting the Aboriginal folk to the kind of treatment we had all been taught could never happen in a so-called democracy, but this has elicited not a peep from the kinds of people who've spent the last few years tearing down statues of people they claim did some of the things to indigenous people that are now being done to indigenous people. It is of course much easier to attack people who have been dead 200 years than find the courage you don't have to deal with the sins and evils of the day.Meanwhile all is apparently at rest in Hobbiton. The folks have lived so peacefully and affluently over the last few decades that they are entirely unaware and without understanding ofAs Captain Faramir says later in the book:The Frodos and Sams of the Shire have come to understand that they are in a battle of epic proportions, and they know that this evil must be confronted and defeated or everything they ever held dear is gone — for them, for their children, and for their children's children. Yet the vast majority are still asleep, believing with sweet naïvete that the comfort and ease they've known throughout their lives will never be taken away, because bad stuff just doesn't happen to the Shire.— unless someone else takes it on and defeats it — or for Sharkey's (Saruman) men to rock up and turn their little paradise into a hideous tyranny.The last two years was nothing to do with Governments of the world trying to protect people from an especially lethal virus. By their own admission 99.9% of those who get it survive it , and that's without taking into account the many early treatments that are available, but which have been ruthlessly suppressed. Furthermore, that it is not about health is obvious from the fact thatsuch as taking Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Quercetin, Zinc, and getting plenty of fresh air and sunshine. No, all they talked about incessantly was cases, hospitalisations, and deaths, pushing relentless fear on people while ordering them to stay inside, avoid other healthy people, cover their breathing tubes, and more recently get an endless supply of experimental cytotoxin-inducing mRNA clot-shots.Rather, the virus with the 99.9% Survivability Rate is likeAnd over there, what they are doing is transitioning the world to a new socioeconomic order — including a Digital Currency, Digital ID, Social Credit System, the decimation of Small and Medium Enterprises, and the Marxoid goal of the abolition of private property — "You'll own nothing and be happy". Even more audacious and outrageous, they are attempting to transition to a New Humanity — with their Transhumanism, their Internet of Bodies, and their purported fusion of biological, physical and digital selves, no doubt along with the population control these Malthusians have been banging on about for decades. Of course any "success" these monsters have can only be short-lived because Jesus is building the real New Humanity and the real New Creation (2 Corinthians 5:17; Revelation 21:1); because he, not they, is King of Kings and Lord of Lords (Revelation 19:6); and because the Father is even now laughing with derision at their pathetic plans (Psalm 2:4).It's astonishing that so many people still don't get it, especially as those doing it are quite open about their plans (for example, most of what I've mentioned above can be found on the website of the hugely powerful World Economic Forum (WEF)).Maybe some were woken up by the sight of Ursula von der Leyden , European Commission President and Member of the Board of Trustees of the WEF , talking aboutMaybe it was things like the purchasing of enough experimental cytotoxin-inducing mRNA or DNA technology injections in Britain to take us well into 2023 , which I understand upset members of the Flat Curve Society, as they were still convinced we'd get the thing flattened in 3 weeks — give or take a year or so. Or maybe it was the announcement of(aka more experimental cytotoxin-inducing mRNA technology injections) every three months. Why might that be?Which in layman's terms I understand basically means thatFailure to grasp what is really being done to us is why so many people are permanently confused about the response they see from Governments. On a daily basis I see people perplexed about, say, the reintroduction of masks in shops but not in restaurants. Doesn't make sense, they say. Or the introduction ofDoesn't make sense, they say. Or the plea to take boosters because of a new variant, followed by an admission that they have no idea if the boosters will protect against that new variant. Doesn't make sense, they say.Well of course it doesn't make sense if you think the purpose of these things is to bring about an end to the crisis. But they're not trying to bring about the end of the crisis. On the contrary,mentioned above, and that agenda is far from complete.Surely this is obvious by now! Think of it like this: if the last 2 years were about a public health response to a virus, well it's not going very well, is it? But if it were aboutwell that would seem to be right on track. Seriously, we could have protected the vulnerable with early treatments, while the rest of us went about our normal business, and nobody would ever have even known there was a "pandemic". But instead we find ourselves sitting in the midst ofAnd please don't tell me this is hyperbole. It absolutely is not, as the camps in Australia, the creation of the new Untermenschen in Germany of all places, the millions being forced to take a dangerous and wholly useless medical product or lose their job, and the announcements of coming mandatory injections in places like Austria, Greece and possibly the whole of the EU all testify.It's way past the time for those Hobbits who have been labouring naively under their personal peace and affluence delusion to get a grip of reality, pull their heads out the sand, andYou won't stop it by pretending it doesn't exist. You won't stop it by hoping it will go away. You won't stop it by sneering at those who've warned you for months what this is about and where it is heading. On the contrary,until one day you will wake up and wonder what happened to the world you knew.At the risk of offending Tolkien purists, allow me to quote Meriadoc from the film version:Indeed. But let me end on a hopeful note — and hopefully placate the Tolkien purists — by quoting in full the words of Captain Faramir mentioned above:Indeed, there is hope. These fools and charlatans will be routed and Christ's ultimate triumph over darkness is guaranteed. But for pity's sake, stop pretending there's nothing sinister going on and resolve to get on the right side, opposing it with all your heart and soul.