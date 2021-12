© Haim Tzach/GPO



"'Neutralization' is a whitewashing. This is execution in cold blood, confirmation of killing of a wounded person who is laying on the ground and endangering nobody. Additionally, he was denied initial medical treatment despite there being a medical team on site until he died. This is a criminal act which demands investigation."

"Executing a man who no longer constitutes a threat is a horrible crime. This is the reality created by the occupation."

"We don't just shoot at people, not even if he's a terrorist, not even at another soldier who just shot at you but has now surrendered and has been neutralized, we don't just shoot... It was clear to the top brass that this is not something you do."

In 2016 when Elor Azarya shot an incapacitated Palestinian in the head there was actually debate over the act among Israeli politicians.This Saturday, a Palestinian man stabbed an Israeli Jew close to the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, inflicting moderate wounds. The man, identified asfrom the West Bank town of Salfit, then ran towards Border Police officers whoHaaretz covered the act and the responses widely.The video of that shooting was captured on film and circulated on social media.Only few politicians in Israel criticized it.Ahmad Tibi from the Palestinian-representing Joint List:Ofer Cassif, also of the Joint List called the shootingand another fellow Joint List member, Aida Touma-Sliman stated:Also Esawi Freige from the left Meretz party, said thatHe called itSo far, so good -PublicSecurity Minister Omer Bar-Lev: "When there's a doubt, there's no doubt." He said the officers had "a second or two" after the first shot toThe assailant was wearing a pretty slim sweater, and there was absolutely no talk of such a thing.for that would be counterproductive to the goal. Anyway, it's been over five years since the last suicide bombing (it was on a Jerusalem bus), and none of this follows such a pattern.Over five years ago, in the case of Elor Azarya, the soldier-medic who shot an incapacitated Palestinian in the head at point blank, Azarya also claimed at a point that he feared an explosive belt. But the court rejected this argument, since no one around seemed alarmed and Azarya's proclaimed argument for the shooting at the point was "he had to die".Foreign Minister, centristalso said he "fully backs our fighters. We will not let terrorists run wild in Jerusalem or in any other part of the country."said the officers did the "obvious" thing, stressing they have his backing.said he "fully backs" the officers who shot the Palestinian assailant, saying they "operated as expected of Israeli officers."It's interesting, that in the case of Azarya, there was actually considerable debate over the act, which was essentially the same act. Then, Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot said that Azarya had "erred". Even hawkish Likud Defenese Minister Moshe Ya'alon condemned the act:This may be part of the "Azarya effect". Many in Israel were dismayed by the sense of limitation that the Azarya case represented. Azarya noted how such execution was done "tons of times", but that now he was being used as a scapegoat.And we've seen indications that it was, indeed, done tons of times after the Azarya case. The police extrajudicial execution of Bedouin citizen Yaqub abu al-Qia'an in Umm al Hiran in 2017 (it was later realized he was not a terrorist and was not attempting the suspected car-ramming at all) and the police-execution of Ahmed Erekat in 2020.and the Forensic Architecture analyses of both cases contradicts very clearly the claim that these were deliberate rammings at all. In the case of Al-Qia'an, the Israeli schoolteacher, many seemed to be subsequently convinced of his innocence. Nonetheless, in the case of the occupied Palestinian Erekat, no such benefit of doubt is afforded, and even theIsrael has decided to build an iron wall of denial concerning its murderous extrajudicial execution policy.That is, once again, a reason for why the ICC is needed. It's a lawless, war-crime hailing country.