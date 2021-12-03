© Hensie p.

We received 62 reports about a fireball seen over Gelderland, Grand Est, Hauts-de-France, Limburg, Noord-Brabant, Noord-Holland, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Overijssel, Pays de la Loire, Région Wallonne, Rheinland-Pfalz, Utrecht, Vlaams Gewest, Waals Gewest, Wallonia and Zuid-Holland on Thursday, December 2nd 2021 around 18:27 UT.For this event, we received one video and one photo.