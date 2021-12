© Saeed Khan | AFP | Getty Images

Scientists claim to have discovered a "potential mechanism" that triggers rare blood clots in some people who receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine.To be sure, medical experts have repeatedly said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks associated with it, with one study concluding that Covid-19 poses a much bigger threat of blood clots than vaccination Scientists from Cardiff University in the U.K. and Arizona State University in the U.S. worked with AstraZeneca to investigate vaccine-induced blood clots, publishing their findings on Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.The team behind the study said they believed the chimpanzee virus used in the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine had a specific interaction that could prompt the body's defenses to act against itself.The study's authors emphasized that the phenomenon occurs in "a very small number of people."Alan Parker, a professor at Cardiff University's School of Medicine, said if a procedure responsible for the rare vaccine-induced blood clots was established, it may help to prevent and treat the disorder."Vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia [blood clots] only happens in extremely rare cases because a chain of complex events needs to take place to trigger this ultra-rare side effect," he said in a press release Wednesday."We hope our findings can be used to better understand the rare side effects of these new vaccines, and potentially to design new and improved vaccines to turn the tide on this global pandemic."