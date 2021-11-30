© VDMA



At least 2 people have died and over 2,500 homes damaged after flooding and landslides struck in central provinces of Vietnam after days of heavy rain.According to the Vietnam Disaster management Agency (VDMA), heavy rain, flooding and landslides have affected the provinces of Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen and Kon Tum.One person died after being swept away by flood waters in Kon Plong district, Kon Tum Province on 28 November, while another victim died in floods in An Lao district, Binh Dinh the following day.VDMA reported 2,617 houses damaged by floods, including 17 in Phu Yen, 1,500 in Binh Dinh and 950 in Quang Ngai. A total of 182 households have been evacuated a cross the provinces of Quang Nam (11 households due to landslides); Quang Ngai (65 households due to flooding) and Binh Dinh (106 households due to floods and landslides).Landslides and flooding have blocked roads and communities have been left isolated in Nam Tra My in Quang Nam and Kon Plong in Kon Tum.Schools and educational establishments have been closed and thousands of students are missing classes in Binh Dinh Province due to flooding.