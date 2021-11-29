© Donald Powell



The massive ice walls were spotted at Dornell Wind Farm near Cabrach today.Giant snow drifts pictured at Scots wind farm following Storm Arwen.The massive ice walls were spotted at Dornell Wind Farm near Cabrach today.Snow ploughs were forced to push through in an attempt to clear paths.Storm Arwen caused havoc across Scotland over the weekend as a number of busy routes were closed and the public was urged not to travel.Parts of the country were under a red alert for wind - the highest warning level possible.This means there is a danger to life and serious risk of damage to buildings.Gale-force winds between 75mph and 90mph were felt alongside snow in some parts of the country.The death toll stands at three with one man dead in Aberdeenshire after a falling tree hit his vehicle.There was also a death in Northern Ireland and in Cumbria.Many have been left without power and railway lines and other public transport routes have been affected.