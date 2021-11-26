mapped
6.2 magnitude earthquake 20 km from Hakha, Chin, Myanmar

UTC time: Thursday, November 25, 2021 23:45 PM
Your time: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 11:45 PM GMT
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.2 - 19 km SW of Falam, Myanmar
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 268 people