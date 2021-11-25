The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan,Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.Nur-Sultan city faced 25mm of snow on November 24-25, with average monthly snowfall being 28mm in the Kazakh capital for the entire month of November.According to the forecast, snow will end at 4:00pm. In the period from November 1 to 25, the Kazakh capital saw 45.1mm of snow fall which is two-times more than the monthly average, Kazhydromet said in a statement.