© Xinhua/Xie Jianfei



Heavy snow and blizzards have hit China's northeastern provinces, which is sweeping across the country.Snowfall in Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces went through the most aggressive phase on Monday and was forecast to continue into Wednesday, despite the cold wave showing signs of abating.In Harbin, Jilin and other cities across the provinces, schools and kindergartens were temporarily closed, with some slated to reopen on Wednesday.Twenty-two highways in Heilongjiang have been sealed off and flights were canceled. Local authorities have deployed over 4,200 people to clear snow from roads covering 9,950 kilometers.The Heilongjiang provincial government has issued a Level II warning for weather disaster emergency response, the second highest in a four-tier warning system.