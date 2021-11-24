Due to the strong winter-type pressure distribution in Hokkaido,so you need to be careful about traffic obstacles.Kazuki Nakata Reporter: "When you walk on the sidewalk, your feet are buried.to the waist on the shoulder." It is a record heavy snowfall in Northern Hokkaido. In Nayoro City, which changed into a "midwinter landscape" in one day, the car was buried in snow.and the citizens were chased by snow shoveling.Nayoro Citizen: "It's amazing. I've been running a newspaper store for 20 years, but the weather is so bad that I'm competing for one or two for the first time." Nayoro Citizens: "It's hard. It's hard to scrape snow because it's not tied up." Is also a record high for November.Due to this heavy snowfall, 11 JR lines, including 3 rapid trains, are suspended on the Soya Line and Rumoi Line.(Translated by Google)