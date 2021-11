Residents of Hobart in Tasmania shivered through their coldest night since 1953 on Sunday night when the mercury fell to just 2.9 degrees. Conversely, it follows the state's record-breaking winter, which saw the warmest daily temperatures in 33 years.but the Bureau of Meterology is not predicting any more snowfalls this week."This is not unusual for November, we have seen times where snow does fall at this time of year but it's not expected weather," said the Bureau of Meteorology's Deb Tabor.