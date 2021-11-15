© Annie Robson



Tasmanians in some parts of the state have woken to snow-blanketed yards as a late spring cold snap caused snow to fall as low as 200 metres.Launceston recorded an overnight minimum of 2C, while the mercury dropped to 1C in the Northern Midlands town of Cressy."The lowest snow would have fallen about the southern parts of Tasmania but, due to the elevated nature of the Central Plateau and some of the ranges in the west of Tasmania, they actually got more snow in the end, or very likely to have had more snow in the end, because they're just that much higher above sea level," he said.Mr Johnston said the cold, south-westerly air had come up from Antarctica.Police are urging motorists to drive with "extreme caution" in areas affected by snow or ice.Drivers are being told to put their headlights on when visibility is reduced and to leave extra space between cars.The bureau's Belinda House told ABC Radio Hobart the snow would gradually retreat during Monday, with the snow level up above 700m later in the day.Ms House said showers could continue in the west, central and southern areas of the state on Monday."Tuesday, Wednesday [there's] not much chance of shower activity across Hobart," she said."We're going to see a front push through on Thursday to increase that shower activity again ... and then, [at] the weekend, we're really watching the development of a low over the south-east mainland, so the weekend is looking potentially a bit ordinary again."