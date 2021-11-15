A meteorite was spotted in Sicily during the first evening of yesterday, Thursday 11 November 2021, around 5:40 pm. The major reports have come from Agrigento but some fragments may have ended up in the sea north-west of Palermo, as visible from the Weather Sicily cams. To give the news, with a lot of image, the environmental association Mareamico delegation of Agrigento. "A fragment of meteorite sighted in the area of ​​via Imera downstream", they write on their Facebook profile.(Translated by Google)