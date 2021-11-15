mapped
Very strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake at 10 km depth

Date & time: Nov 15, 2021 04:23:30 UTC
Local time at epicenter: Monday, Nov 15, 2021 7:23 am (GMT +3)
Magnitude: 6
Depth: 10.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 37.4942°S / 51.269°E↗