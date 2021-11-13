© Wikimedia Commons



The microbes that make us sick often have ways to evade our attacks against them. Perhaps chief among these strategies isThis defense works, sometimes in tragic ways. For example, biofilms form readily and invisibly on medical devices like catheters and implants and are highly resistant to drugs that might otherwise treat them. The infections they cause cost tens of thousands of lives and billions of dollars a year in the U.S."There are no approved antimicrobials to treat biofilms.says David Andes, a professor of medicine at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.In a new study designed to better understand and combat these structures, Andes and his collaboratorsthat control both how they resist antifungal drugs and how they become dispersed throughout the body.While more work is necessary, the newly identified proteins provide potential drug targets to impair a pathogen's antimicrobial defenses. In fact, the study found thatHowever, interfering with some of these same proteins made the biofilms more likely to spread to the kidney in a rat model of infection. This is a shortcoming that further research will need to address.Andes and his team, which included University of Georgia professor of biology Aaron Mitchell, published their findings Oct. 29 in the journal Nature Communications.Candida is an enigmatic organism. The fungus often makes its home in and on healthy people, to no ill effect. But it can readily infect immunocompromised individuals, even those who are otherwise well.Biofilms are made up of a complex soup of materials secreted by individual cells within them, including proteins. The researchers used a machine-learning algorithm to screen through hundreds of these proteins to identify likely candidates involved in biofilm production and function.When the researchers created Candida mutants unable to make these proteins, 13 of them became more susceptible to the antifungal fluconazole in lab tests.The Andes lab, which specializes in developing animal models to test drug resistance, also investigated the proteins in a rat model involving venous catheters. These catheters, inserted into large veins, are often left in place for months to help deliver drugs, such as during chemotherapy treatment. Because they spend a long time in the body, catheters are prone to becoming sources of infection.When the researchers tested four of the 13 drug-sensitive fungal mutants in the rat model, all four remained susceptible to fluconazole like earlier lab tests had demonstrated.Biofilms don't just drive drug resistance. They affect the entire lifecycle of a pathogen.The researchers foundthat affected this dispersion process; most of them dispersed more readily. Tested in rats,Intriguingly, two of the mutants were both more susceptible to antifungals and more likely to disperse to the kidney, a mix of positive and negative clinical outcomes. Andes says this overlap of function — partly antimicrobial, partly controlling dispersal —The Andes lab has already identified a drug that can interfere with the fungus's defense. They recently found that the— which Andes and his collaborators discovered in 2020 — can block Candida's ability to secrete these proteins and other components of biofilms, making the pathogen more susceptible to drugs.