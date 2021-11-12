© Reuters / Roberto Schmidt



Swedish prosecutors have charged the chairman and former CEO of Lundin Energy oil and gas company for complicity in war crimes perpetrated by the Sudanese army and militias in southern Sudan between 1999 and 2003.The Swedish Prosecution Authority (SPA) said on Thursday that the local firm, which"What constitutes complicity in a criminal sense is that they made these demands despite understanding or, in any caseit pointed out in a statement.The Sudanese government forcesaccording to the prosecutors.The probe against Lundin Energy had been initiated in Sweden in 2010 after a report by the Dutch non-governmental organization PAX accused the firm of being involved in human rights abuses in Sudan.PAX praised the indictment of Ludin's chairman Ian Lundin and former CEO Alex Schneiter, who is currently a board member, with complicity in war crimes as "a great victory for justice and a historic achievement."Lundin Energy, however, denied any wrongdoing, insisting in a long statement on Friday that its operations in Sudan were "fully legitimate and responsible."The prosecutors had no evidence or valid grounds to press the charges, with their statement of criminal action being "extremely vague and inexplicit," it said.The company argued that reports by NGOs "can't be relied upon as evidence in court" as they lack credibility, accuracy and reliability.Lundin Energy also challenged the claim by the prosecutors to confiscate 1.39 billion crowns ($161.7 million) that the firm made from the sale of its business in Sudan in 2003. There's "no basis for a corporate fine or forfeiture," it said.The Swedish company. Omar al-Bashir, who was Sudan's president during that conflict, is now wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for genocide and other war crimes. The fighting in the North African country ended in 2011, with South Sudan becoming an independent state.