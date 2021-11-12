The reports

A round 7 pm on Wednesday, a luminous trail passed by, followed by a loud roar. The experts of the Apulian Civil Protection: "It was a" fireball ", that is a very bright meteor belonging to the phenomenon of the South Taurids, a meteor shower that originates from the debris of the Comet Encke" which burns on impact with the atmosphereIn the late afternoon of Wednesday 10 November, a luminous trail was sighted in the skies of Salento, followed by a loud roar. The experts of the Apulian Civil Protection explain that "it was the passage of a" bolide ", that is a very bright meteor belonging to the phenomenon of the South Taurids, a meteor shower that originates from the debris of the comet Encke" which burns on impact with the atmosphere. "They are not rare phenomena but they have also been observed in recent years", said the manager of the regional civil protection, Mario Lerario. functional, the National Department of Civil Protection and the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology ".The phenomenon lasted about twenty seconds and it was possible to observe it throughout the southern part of Puglia, around 7 pm. The webcam of Ortelle (Lecce) immortalized the moment of the fireball passing through the sky. Many reports on social networks of people who have spotted the meteor.The San Lorenzo Astronomical Park observed the phenomenon. On the Facebook page of the structure , we read: "We confirm the passage of the fireball (very bright meteor) also sighted from the areas of our structure. The very bright trail, apparently green in color, is almost certainly attributable to the phenomenon of the southern Taurids, the meteor shower that is taking place in these days. They are the residues of the cometary tail of the 2P / Encke that are burning with the impact of the earth's atmosphere and have the peculiarity of being, albeit very rarely, very bright ".(Translated by Google)