Principles of the Global Commons

"All rights in the resources of the Area are vested in mankind as a whole, on whose behalf the Authority shall act."

Seizing The Global Commons: The Oceans

"In an ever-changing world, and in its role as custodian of the common heritage of mankind, ISA faces many challenges.. The United Nations has adopted a new development agenda, entitled 'Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.'.. Of most relevance to ISA is SDG 14 — Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources."

"States parties, sponsoring States, flag States, coastal States, State enterprises, private investors, other users of the marine environment and interested global and regional intergovernmental organizations. All have a role in the development, implementation and enforcement of rules and standards for activities in the Area"

"Strengthen cooperation and coordination with other relevant international organizations and stakeholders in order to.. effectively safeguard the legitimate interests of members of ISA and contractors.. The rules, regulations and procedures governing mineral exploitation.. are underpinned by sound commercial principles in order to promote investment.. taking into account trends and developments relating to deep seabed mining activities, including objective analysis of world metal market conditions and metal prices, trends and prospects.. based on consensus.. that allows for stakeholder input in appropriate ways."

The Global Commons Are Global

The Global Commons New Market(s)

"What is clear is that we are confronted by profound political, economic, social and, above all, technological transformations.. resulting in an entirely 'new global context' for future decision-making.. The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting provides an unparalleled platform for leaders to develop the necessary insights, ideas and partnerships to respond to this new context.. Based on the principle that a multistakeholder, systemic and future-oriented approach is essential in this new context, the issues to be addressed through sessions, taskforces and private meetings at the Annual Meeting 2015 include.. The inability to significantly improve the management and governance of critical global commons, most notably natural resources and cyberspace."

The Agendas For Sustainable Global Commons

"In formulating human settlements policies, account should be taken of resource needs, waste production and ecosystem health."

"Encourage partnerships among the public, private and community sectors in managing land resources for human settlements development."

"The broad objective is to facilitate allocation of land to the uses that provide the greatest sustainable benefits and to promote the transition to a sustainable and integrated management of land resources"

"A comprehensive national inventory of their land resources in order to establish a land information system in which land resources will be classified according to their most appropriate uses and environmentally fragile or disaster-prone areas will be identified for special protection measures."

"Practices that deal comprehensively with potentially competing land requirements for agriculture, industry, transport, urban development, green spaces, preserves and other vital needs."

"All States, according to their capacity and available resources, and through bilateral or multilateral cooperation, including the United Nations and other relevant organizations as appropriate, could implement the following activities:.. Establishment of protected areas for sources of drinking-water supply."

This is

"build back better,"

the

"Great Reset,"

the

"Green New Deal"

or whatever the GPPP choose to sell it as.

"A first step towards the integration of sustainability into economic management is the establishment of better measurement of the crucial role of the environment as a source of natural capital.. A common framework needs to be developed whereby the contributions made by all sectors and activities of society, that are not included in the conventional national accounts, are included.. A programme to develop national systems of integrated environmental and economic accounting in all countries is proposed."

"Preserve and restore the natural assets that ultimately underpin the ability for there to be life on Earth."

The Metrics of the Global Commons

"Our hope is that owning a natural asset company is going to be a way that an increasingly broad range of investors have the ability to invest in something that's intrinsically valuable, but, up to this point, was really excluded from the financial markets."

"The ultimate goal of NACs is not sustainability or conservation - it is the financialization of nature, i.e. turning nature into a commodity that can be used to keep the current, corrupt Wall Street economy booming under the guise of protecting the environment and preventing its further degradation."

"Companies that ignore climate change and don't adapt will go bankrupt without question."

"Transition plans will reveal the leaders and laggers on the road to Glasgow.. We will not get to net zero in a niche, it requires a whole economy transition."

"The architecture of the global financial system has been transformed to deliver net zero. We now have the essential plumbing in place to move climate change from the fringes to the forefront of finance so that every financial decision takes climate change into account ... [This] rapid, and large-scale, increase in capital commitment to net zero, through GFANZ, makes the transition to a 1.5C world possible."

"Governments must ensure a well-managed, just transition, including by working closely with industry and finance.. GFANZ was created to accelerate this process. Its goal is to transform the global financial system in order to finance the investment in a net-zero economy.. we must transition the entire financial system, alongside every sector of our economies.. supporting frameworks and metrics to measure portfolio and sectoral net-zero alignment"

amounting to $130 trillion,

"The UK has convened over 30 advanced and developing countries from across 6 continents and representing over 70% of global GDP to back the creation of a new global climate reporting standards by the IFRS Foundation to give investors the information they need to fund net zero."

"If you are going to trust billionaires and bankers (who have created the environmental crises) to design a brand-new economic system because you think they care about the environment, you might as well hand them your brain in a bag."

Global Governance of Everything

. It is about centralising financial and economic power.

Saving the planet just happens to require exactly the same economic and financial restructuring needed to cover up the complete collapse of their former system of control.

"Unprecedented policies will be needed to respond to the next economic downturn. Monetary policy is almost exhausted as global interest rates plunge towards zero or below. Fiscal policy on its own will struggle to provide major stimulus in a timely fashion given high debt levels and the typical lags with implementation.. Conventional and unconventional monetary policy works primarily through the stimulative impact of lower short-term and long-term interest rates. This channel is almost tapped out.""

"Most fundamentally, a destabilising asymmetry at the heart of the IMFS is growing.. a multi-polar global economy requires a new IMFS to realise its full potential. That won't be easy.. the deficiencies of the IMFS have become increasingly potent. Even a passing acquaintance with monetary history suggests that this centre won't hold.. I will close by adding urgency.. Let's end the malign neglect of the IMFS and build a system worthy of the diverse, multipolar global economy that is emerging."

"Going direct means the central bank finding ways to get central bank money directly in the hands of public and private sector spenders.. enforcing policy coordination so that the fiscal expansion does not lead to an offsetting increase in interest rates."

One Ring To Rule Them All

"The UK will become the first country in the world to make Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) aligned disclosures fully mandatory across the economy by 2025 ... The UK will also implement a green taxonomy — a common framework for determining which activities can be defined as environmentally sustainable."

"IFRS Standards are set by the International Accounting Standards Board and are used primarily by publicly accountable companies — those listed on a stock exchange and by financial institutions, such as banks."

"The Financial Stability Board (FSB) announced today it is establishing an industry-led disclosure task force on climate-related financial risks.. The Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) will develop voluntary, consistent climate-related financial risk disclosures for use by companies in providing information to lenders, insurers, investors and other stakeholders."

"The launch today of the International Sustainability Standards Board is an important step towards achieving a global common approach to ESG related disclosure standards. Harnessing the power of the financial markets to play a leading role in the transition to a net zero economy.. Reporting standards are a critical component to achieving this"

The FSB secretariat is

"hosted"

and funded by the

Bank for International Settlements

(BIS)