October Month-In-Review:

This past month has been a relatively busy one here at the @NWSSPC. The numbers match this perception as October 2021 will likely go down as the October with the 2nd most tornadoes on record. pic.twitter.com/mtZlUbZrna — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) November 1, 2021

OCTOBER IS THE 'SECOND' TORNADO SEASON

Once all the reports are tabulated, October 2021 could place as the second-highest for tornadoes during the month, just behind 2018 (123). The high sum includes five individual outbreaks, with tornadoes observed on 14 days of the month.The National Weather Service's (NWS) Storm Prediction Center's preliminary October tornado tally is 119, about twice the long-term average for the month. Once all the reports are tabulated, October 2021 could place as the second-highest for tornadoes during the month, just behind 2018 (123). The high sum includes five individual outbreaks, with tornadoes observed on 14 days of the month."There was plenty of warm air east of the Rockies. This means a little more energy, and also a sign we had a stronger flow off the Gulf of Mexico, which means a little more moisture and a stronger front for those systems that move across," says Kevin MacKay, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.Besides Oklahoma being at the hub of the activity, tornadoes were recorded sweeping across the northern Gulf Coast and Missouri, reaching as far north as North Dakota and Pennsylvania, according to the Washington Post. Several of the twisters were considered strong or intense, garnering EF-2 or EF-3 ratings on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) damage scale.Because of that, the NWS Cleveland branch issued the greatest number of tornado warnings it had put out in a single day since 2005.It wasn't the only noteworthy October outbreak, with another event occurring in Missouri on Oct. 24, with two tornadoes rated EF-3.A tornado that hit Mississippi on Oct. 27 killed one person, its first October tornado fatality in seven years. Despite the near record-high tornadoes for October, the death was the only one recorded across the country during the month.(Read more here