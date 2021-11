© REUTERS/Brian Snyder



Police had to intervene after people protesting Covid-19 vaccine mandates and government restrictions clashed with counter-protesters over the weekend in Boston.The organizers behind the main protest - dubbedAs tensions grew, scuffles erupted. Numerous demonstrators were seen exchanging blows and taking down barriers, prompting police in full riot gear to step in.At one point,, an officer told Fox News.Police closed off the streets in the Boston Common area ahead of the protest, which was staged by a group called 'Super Happy Fun America'. Left-wing activist groups, including 'Solidarity Against Hate - Boston' and 'Green Monster Antifa', saidProtests related to vaccine mandates and restrictions have grown increasingly intense. Last month, a Covid-19 testing unit tent was flipped over and destroyed by protesters in New York City.