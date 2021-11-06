Police are investigating what appears to be a deadly mauling by a dog in McKeesport.Allegheny County Homicide is investigating a death believed to be the result of a dog attack, McKeesport Police Captain of Detectives Christopher Halaszynski said.NewsChopper 2 flew over Grover Street Friday evening and saw multiple evidence markers on the ground. Investigators had taped off an area on the street.Multiple neighbors told KDKA that they heard about four gunshots and believe the dog had been shot once they came out and saw this."There was blood and vomit on the street. There were four shell casings on the street," one neighbor told KDKA.According to the neighbors, the dog involved was a brindle-colored pit bull who they believed to be about 4 years old.McKeesport police say the dog is still alive and was taken by animal control officials. They did not confirm if it was shot.In a release, the Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of a man down in a house on Grove Avenue around 4:30 p.m. First responders found the man dead. Allegheny County police say they are investigating but did not release further details.