These war-profiteering firms have in turn provided direct support to Al Qaeda-allied jihadist groups in Syria

Funding from shady US and UK firms

BBC documentary exposes massive ASI scandal in Syria

ASI tolerated human rights abuses, Al Qaeda militants in Syria program

This investment also ensured a steady stream of mawkish human-interest stories and atrocity propaganda, produced by and featuring the Free Syria Police, White Helmets, and other Western-created and funded opposition actors on the ground for the mainstream media to lap up.

ASI bids for shady UK contract to train Syrian extremists

'Substantiated complaints' about Bellingcat activities

Bellingcat was found to be "somewhat discredited, both by spreading disinformation itself, and by being willing to produce reports for anyone willing to pay."