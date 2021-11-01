© Licensed through Adobe Stock

Seroprevalence studies suggest, as of June 2021, ~42% of 5 to 11-year-olds have been exposed to Covid.

Roughly 1.9 million Covid cases have been reported in that age group.

8300 of those cases have resulted in hospitalisation.

One third of hospitalisations resulted in an ICU stay.

94 children have died.

COVID VS THE FLU

THE VACCINES

...the long-term effects and efficacy of the Vaccine are not currently known and that there may be adverse effects of the Vaccine that are not currently known.

We're never going to learn about how safe the vaccine is, until we start giving it."

CONCLUSION

Children are at virtually no risk from the disease.

Vaccinated people still transmit the virus.

The long term side effects of the vaccine entirely unknown.

Instead, and rather more importantly, we need to ask:

Why would any supposedly independent body ever approve an unnecessary, ineffective and experimental medical treatment for use on children?