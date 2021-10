© Getty Images

A former school safety officer in Long Beach, Calif., has been charged with murder in connection to the death of an unarmed 18-year-old student.Eddie Gonzalez fatally shot student Manuela Rodriguez while breaking up a confrontation, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement . He is expected to be arraigned in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday.The Long Beach Unified School District said in a statement at the time that no other injuries had been reported by other students after the shooting.The police department said that the officer had been employed by the school district and was not affiliated with the department nor the city of Long Beach.Los Angeles Police Chief Robert Luna told reporters that the charge was "a step in trying to bring some closure to this very unfortunate and impactful incident," Fox 5 Los Angeles reported. Gonzalez was terminated from the district the same day that Rodriguez was pronounced dead, the school district told The Hill in a statement."We thank the Long Beach Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for their diligent work and swift action on this case," the district said. "We acknowledge the impact of this tragedy and we again extend our sincerest condolences to everyone who has been impacted, especially the family, friends and loved ones of the shooting victim, Manuela Rodriguez."