Washington's decision to pull out of a Cold War-era nuclear weapons deal could lead to escalating tensions and a standoff between world powers in East Asia, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned, calling for urgent dialogue.The Russian president said that, despite former President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the INF in August 2019,insisting that Moscow stands ready to take part in any such talks.Washington blamed its withdrawal from the INF on purported breaches of the nuclear pact by Russia. Moscow has denied the claims and said that US missile defense systems in Central Europe break its terms. The Kremlin suspended its own participation in the treaty the day after Washington announced it would no longer be bound by it.Earlier this month, Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said that Moscow was unconcerned about rumors that China had tested a nuclear-capable rocket that can orbit the Earth and strike targets faster than the speed of sound. Britain's Financial Times reported that the alleged launch of the hypersonic rocket "took US intelligence by surprise." Robert Wood, President Joe Biden's ambassador to the UN, has since warned that "hypersonic technology is something that we have been concerned about, the potential military applications of it, and we have held back from pursuing."According to Peskov, the development, which Beijing has refused to confirm,Capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound, US military chiefs have previously warned the Zircon poses unprecedented challenges for detection and interception by conventional rocket defense systems.